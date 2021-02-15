Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.17. 17,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,103. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.67.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.