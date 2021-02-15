Donut Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Donut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $38,628.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00081620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00088850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.00394482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00186345 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.