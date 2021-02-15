DopeCoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $280,484.77 and approximately $23,738.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.43 or 0.00438906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.