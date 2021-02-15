Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $102.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

