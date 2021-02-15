Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,675.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

