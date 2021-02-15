Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,032,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,082 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 687,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

