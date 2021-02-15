Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 39,556 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 187,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.