Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after acquiring an additional 234,374 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,132,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $227.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average of $185.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

