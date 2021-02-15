Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

