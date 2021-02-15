Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 767,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in nVent Electric by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 371,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 342,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.