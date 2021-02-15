Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $15.11 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for about 1.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.12% of Graco worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.