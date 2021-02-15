Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.37 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

