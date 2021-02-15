Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,839,000 after buying an additional 304,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

