Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE:BMI opened at $107.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.