Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 228,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 133,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

