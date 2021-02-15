Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $380.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.41. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $380.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

