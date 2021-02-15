Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI opened at $207.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.