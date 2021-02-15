Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

