Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

