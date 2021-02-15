Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $53.40 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

