Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 6,710 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

