Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 8,301 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Donaldson worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 10,388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.