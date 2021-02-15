Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,176,000 after purchasing an additional 354,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $144.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

