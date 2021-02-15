Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.