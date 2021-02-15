Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $122.73 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

