DPRating (RATING) Price Up 81.2% Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 81.2% against the dollar. DPRating has a market cap of $817,059.35 and approximately $55,374.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.00956811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00050286 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.23 or 0.05190791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018321 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00035787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

RATING is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

