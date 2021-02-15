DraftCoin Market Cap Tops $166,474.60 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 50.7% against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $166,474.60 and approximately $30.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

