Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Up 72.7% This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $60.50 million and approximately $634,372.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 72.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.00950334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052033 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05195739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,219,772 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

