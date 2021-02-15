DREP (DREP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $31.69 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

