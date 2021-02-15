Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Shares Gap Up to $30.00

Shares of Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $40.00. Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 9,412 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Drum Income Plus REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.73%.

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

