DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $7,887.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.