DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Cap of $86.32 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can now be bought for about $83.38 or 0.00171969 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $86.32 million and approximately $913,156.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00273087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00086335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00092701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186046 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,269 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

