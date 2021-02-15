Ducommun Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

DCO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of DCO opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $651.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.