Dune Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.81 Million (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Dune Network has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $2,390.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00269630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00392668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00186236 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 455,142,459 coins and its circulating supply is 357,582,547 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.