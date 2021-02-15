Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Achieves $54.28 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 83.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $54.28 million and $5.36 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.41 or 0.00935325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052751 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.05172065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017609 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00035288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars.

