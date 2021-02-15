DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) Shares Gap Down to $86.20

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.20, but opened at $83.90. DWF Group plc (DWF.L) shares last traded at $84.09, with a volume of 22,515 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £272.92 million and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

