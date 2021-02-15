DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,562 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of DXC Technology worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 119,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,386. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

