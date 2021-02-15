Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in January

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from $35.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of DYNDF opened at $40.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.