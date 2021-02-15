Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,803. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

