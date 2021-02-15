Dynamite 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $97,386.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $86,796.67 and $97,386.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00082648 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002561 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,149 coins and its circulating supply is 372,313 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

