Dynamite Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67,737.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $68,419.18 and approximately $67,737.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081421 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002595 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,149 coins and its circulating supply is 372,313 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

