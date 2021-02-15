Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Dynatrace worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after purchasing an additional 822,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,703,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.