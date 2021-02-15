DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

