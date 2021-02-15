DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTTRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of MTTRY opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.