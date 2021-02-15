DZS (DZSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. DZS has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $378.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

