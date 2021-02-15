Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the January 14th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

EBMT stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

