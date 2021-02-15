Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 241.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 286,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $476,100.00. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,048 shares of company stock worth $23,471,958 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $122.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $123.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

