East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ERES opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

