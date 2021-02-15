Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $53,321,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,040,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,903,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,628,000.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

