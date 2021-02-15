easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 379,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 14th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EJTTF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

